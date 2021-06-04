Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Lowered by Analyst

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LivaNova in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

LIVN opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.29. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

