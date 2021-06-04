Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ:BMEA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biomea Fusion in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.42) EPS.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

BMEA opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.