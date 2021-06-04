Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Shares Down 5.1%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07). Approximately 109,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,225,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.38 ($0.07).

About Lexington Gold (LON:LEX)

Lexington Gold Ltd focuses on the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects covering a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

