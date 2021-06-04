Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $118.00 at Argus

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LDOS. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

