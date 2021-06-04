Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIDU. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $189.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu has a 1 year low of $108.52 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

