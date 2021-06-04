Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$188.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$170.00 to C$188.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFC. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$189.44.

TSE:IFC opened at C$169.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.83. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$126.65 and a 1 year high of C$169.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$160.98.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 10.7017915 EPS for the current year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

