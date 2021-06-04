SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Beacon Securities raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.55.

Shares of TSE SIL opened at C$11.49 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$9.13 and a 12-month high of C$16.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 18.12 and a current ratio of 18.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.05.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

