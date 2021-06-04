Credit Suisse Group Boosts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$45.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

