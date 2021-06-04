Credit Suisse Group Boosts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$45.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.
Shares of IMO stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
