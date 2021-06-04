Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.94. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 45,752 shares changing hands.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Air France-KLM has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM SA will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

