Bonded Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $8.26 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $8.26 million and $189,298.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

