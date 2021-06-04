MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $687,442.65 and approximately $95.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040235 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00047278 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 414,621,406 coins and its circulating supply is 137,319,478 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MIBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.