Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.94. Teekay shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 638,588 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $386.24 million, a P/E ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 1.35.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.
Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)
Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.
