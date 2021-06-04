Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.94. Teekay shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 638,588 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $386.24 million, a P/E ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Teekay by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 255,398 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Teekay by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Teekay by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 37,674 shares during the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

