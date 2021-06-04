China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 247,002 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Get China XD Plastics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China XD Plastics stock. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 46,813.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 457,831 shares during the quarter. China XD Plastics accounts for approximately 0.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JBF Capital Inc. owned about 0.65% of China XD Plastics worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for China XD Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China XD Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.