CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.67. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 2,075,883 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on CIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get CEMIG alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.