Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.21. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 587,349 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTEK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 million, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 5.90.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 218,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

