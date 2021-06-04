CryptoPing Reaches One Day Volume of $70.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $70.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00067291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.95 or 0.00322621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00242072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.11 or 0.01132523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,701.62 or 0.99736587 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00032903 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing was first traded on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

