HOQU Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. HOQU has a total market cap of $474,321.01 and approximately $1.57 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HOQU has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00079415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00025186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.71 or 0.00999200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.78 or 0.10403855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00052614 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

