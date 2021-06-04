Fractal Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Fractal has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $334,354.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000976 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00067291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.95 or 0.00322621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00242072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.11 or 0.01132523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,701.62 or 0.99736587 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00032903 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

