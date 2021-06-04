RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $872.50 and last traded at $872.50. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $917.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTLLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $848.89.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

