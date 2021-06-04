Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42. 2,078,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 932,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.