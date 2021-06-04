Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading Down 4.7%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 12,229 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 8,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDLLF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Geodrill from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Geodrill from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

