Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Trading Up 10%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) shares were up 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, Cormark started coverage on Horizonte Minerals in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.