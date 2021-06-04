MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Stock Price Down 1.1%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.42 and last traded at C$5.53. Approximately 4,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 14,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAV shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of MAV Beauty Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of MAV Beauty Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAV Beauty Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.95 million and a P/E ratio of 28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.57.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$36.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

