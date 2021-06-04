JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Trading Up 9.8%

JD Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB)’s share price were up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.94 and last traded at $49.94. Approximately 1,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28.

JD Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares Inc provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

