SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Trading Up 2.4%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) shares were up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 139,490 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 91,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBOW shares. Johnson Rice raised SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $241.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.70.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 130.55%. The company had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $66,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,628.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.