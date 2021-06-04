Morpheus Labs (MITX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.25 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $16.13 million and $1.25 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00079361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.00994455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.41 or 0.10353032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052531 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

MITX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,303,958 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MITXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.