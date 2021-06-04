Lisk Market Cap Achieves $477.20 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $477.20 million and $32.18 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $3.72 or 0.00009815 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00038369 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00031287 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003301 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,149,263 coins and its circulating supply is 128,218,995 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

