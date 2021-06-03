Bela (BELA) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Bela has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bela coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Bela has a total market capitalization of $242,402.33 and $163.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.10 or 0.00483403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000235 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,132,709 coins and its circulating supply is 48,986,325 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

