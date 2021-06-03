Adshares (ADS) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $117,307.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018078 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000046 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,599,239 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.