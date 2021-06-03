Portion Market Capitalization Hits $6.57 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Portion has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. Portion has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $76,499.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00079667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00025648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.17 or 0.00995594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.80 or 0.10284379 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052952 BTC.

Portion Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,098,361 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

