SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 19% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $29,661.07 and $15.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000078 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004675 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,038,447 coins and its circulating supply is 9,940,294 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

