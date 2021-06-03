OriginTrail Trading 8.6% Lower This Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $115.29 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00079246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00025356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.00992907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.84 or 0.10227975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00052652 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

TRAC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,575,654 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.