GoChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $660,986.00 (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, GoChain has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. GoChain has a total market cap of $33.02 million and $660,986.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012026 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,134,695,277 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,945,284 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

