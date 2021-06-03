Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.