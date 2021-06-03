Brokerages Anticipate Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

MBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 165,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 190,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 40,601 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,144. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $283.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

