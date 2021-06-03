The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Major Shareholder Sells $2,639,125.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.01, for a total transaction of $2,722,525.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total transaction of $2,646,775.00.

On Monday, May 17th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total transaction of $2,791,200.00.

On Friday, May 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00.

NYSE:SAM traded up $32.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,099.00. The company had a trading volume of 235,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,728. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $498.29 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,163.42.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,245.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Boston Beer by 4.0% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Boston Beer by 13.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

