Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) SVP Sells $279,273.81 in Stock

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81.

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.94. 263,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth $3,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Avient by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.