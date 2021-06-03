Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) SVP Sells $279,273.81 in Stock

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81.
Shares of AVNT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.94. 263,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth $3,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Avient by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
