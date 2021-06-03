Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $340.83 million and approximately $24.95 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067229 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00312980 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00247562 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.79 or 0.01143422 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003598 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,734.84 or 0.99924550 BTC.
- THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032826 BTC.
About Neutrino USD
According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “
