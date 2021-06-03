Multiplier (MXX) Trading 14.8% Higher This Week

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $10.54 million and approximately $82,421.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00312980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00247562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.79 or 0.01143422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,734.84 or 0.99924550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032826 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 275,404,286 coins and its circulating supply is 97,770,799 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

