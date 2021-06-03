Showcase Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $41,236.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00066854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.91 or 0.00312355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.17 or 0.00246814 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.23 or 0.01134397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,535.46 or 0.99432659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032755 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,522,198 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

