DuckDaoDime Price Reaches $17.12 on Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $17.76 million and $312,448.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for $17.12 or 0.00045355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00066854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.91 or 0.00312355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.17 or 0.00246814 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.23 or 0.01134397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,535.46 or 0.99432659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032755 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,483,403 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,195 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars.

