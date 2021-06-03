Zigcoin Price Tops $0.0678 on Major Exchanges (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0678 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $576,145.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded up 35.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00078775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.91 or 0.00991280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,516.83 or 0.09348470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00052204 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,429,840 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.