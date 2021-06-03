CROAT One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CROAT has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $197,437.40 and approximately $2.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,467,817 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

