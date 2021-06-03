Brokerages Expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will report $45.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.98 million and the highest is $47.25 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported sales of $41.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year sales of $182.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $194.71 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

MNR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.20. 555,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 252,720 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 43,601 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.