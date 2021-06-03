Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to announce $20.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.52 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $19.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $166.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.14 million to $167.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $180.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGFS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ AGFS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 90,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $117.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

