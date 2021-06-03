Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce $242.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu reported sales of $144.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $931.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $933.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $959.65 million, with estimates ranging from $948.50 million to $970.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,573,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Cohu by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 556,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Cohu by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 405,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,056. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. Cohu has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

