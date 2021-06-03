Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post sales of $232.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.90 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $181.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

Shares of PAYC traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.41. 266,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.28, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $357.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 286,171.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,490 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after acquiring an additional 165,815 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

