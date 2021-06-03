$87.48 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post sales of $87.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.90 million and the highest is $88.22 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $90.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $356.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.70 million to $364.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $376.45 million, with estimates ranging from $365.63 million to $393.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

OCFC traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 150,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,112. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

