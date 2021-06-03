CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $318.3-324.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.56 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.35-0.41 EPS.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $4.58 on Thursday, reaching $216.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,420,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of -502.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $88.87 and a one year high of $251.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.04.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,433 shares of company stock valued at $64,194,101. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

