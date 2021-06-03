Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post $251.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.70 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $218.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

In other news, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $930,450.00. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $59,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,412 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,471,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 28,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.78. 201,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,017. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 854.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.